Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $298.94 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.