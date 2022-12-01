Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE FHN opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

