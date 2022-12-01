Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $141,873,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zscaler by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 185,922 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $373.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.44.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

