Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 35.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,237,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

