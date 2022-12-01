Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.33 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,993,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

