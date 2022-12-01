Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 846.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Pool by 22.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $329.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.93. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $572.76.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.