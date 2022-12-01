Virtu Financial LLC Invests $985,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $380.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $468.77.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

