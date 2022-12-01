Virtu Financial LLC Invests $995,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $104,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 Stock Up 6.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Shares of FIVN opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

