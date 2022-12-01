Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 68.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 81,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.