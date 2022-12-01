Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.15% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WFH opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $76.05.

