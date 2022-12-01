Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 82,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 90,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
