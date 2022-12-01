VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Up 146.2% in November

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPCB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter worth $6,412,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Price Performance

Shares of VPCB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,255. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

