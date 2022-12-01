W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of W. R. Berkley worth $59,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

