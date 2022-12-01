Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

