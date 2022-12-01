Wade G W & Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,005,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

