Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 904.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

