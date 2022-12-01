Wade G W & Inc. Invests $350,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average of $136.51.

