Wade G W & Inc. Invests $386,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 121.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $666,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $226.31 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $198.71.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.