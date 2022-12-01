Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after purchasing an additional 795,673 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $60,022,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $111.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

