Walken (WLKN) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Walken has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $2.22 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

