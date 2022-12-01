Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 275,936 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,498. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

