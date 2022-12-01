Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $45.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.
Shares of W traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 197,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $273.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.92.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 27.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 793.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
