Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Privia Health Group (PRVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA):
- 11/17/2022 – Privia Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $41.00.
- 11/17/2022 – Privia Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $42.00.
- 11/11/2022 – Privia Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Privia Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Privia Health Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.99. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
