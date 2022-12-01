West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.