West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.4% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,420. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.