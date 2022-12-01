West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 174,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,707. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

