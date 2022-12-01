Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

