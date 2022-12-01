Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 5.2%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

