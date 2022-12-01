WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $43.28 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.28 million and $702,100.99 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00457268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00034060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022580 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005665 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018739 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000913 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

