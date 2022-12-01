WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.28 and last traded at $45.27. 13,660 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 150,348 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,738,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 49,431 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period.

