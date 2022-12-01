Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $195.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $207.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -215.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.