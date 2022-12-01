WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $818.51

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 818.51 ($9.79) and traded as high as GBX 876.40 ($10.48). WPP shares last traded at GBX 868.40 ($10.39), with a volume of 1,216,236 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.39) to GBX 1,100 ($13.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.43) to GBX 1,210 ($14.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.95) to GBX 864 ($10.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 850 ($10.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,158 ($13.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,573.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 795.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 818.84.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

