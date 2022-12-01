Wrapped BNB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.90 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $83.90 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $292.53 or 0.01721999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,775,655 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

