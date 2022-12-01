Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Financial Survey

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 22.30% 32.64% 8.44% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 2 2 0 2.50 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

90.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.57 billion 4.14 $244.00 million $3.79 19.35 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 6.19 $21.66 million N/A N/A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Atour Lifestyle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Registry Collection, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Dazzler, Esplendor, Wyndham Grand, Dolce, and Wyndham. As of August 9, 2022, it operated a portfolio of 22 hotel brands with approximately 9,000 hotels with approximately 8,19,000 rooms in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

