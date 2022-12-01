Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

XRX opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 654.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 64.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,078.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

