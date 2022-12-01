XP Factory’s (XPF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

XP Factory Stock Performance

LON XPF opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Monday. XP Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.64.

Get XP Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XP Factory news, insider Graham Bird acquired 100,000 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,552.10).

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.