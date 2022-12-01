XP Factory’s (XPF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of XP Factory (LON:XPFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

XP Factory Stock Performance

LON XPF opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Monday. XP Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XP Factory news, insider Graham Bird acquired 100,000 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,552.10).

About XP Factory

(Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.