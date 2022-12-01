XSGD Achieves Market Cap of $55.06 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00004286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $55.06 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,851,327 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

