XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $55.86 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $55.86 million and approximately $488,692.68 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00453293 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $607,170.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

