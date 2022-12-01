Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $44.67

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $44.67 or 0.00263150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $706.84 million and approximately $49.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00087788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,824,556 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.