Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 525 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after purchasing an additional 204,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 535.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 397,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MATX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Matson

Matson Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MATX opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

About Matson



Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.



