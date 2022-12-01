Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $129.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

