Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.