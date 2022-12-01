Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.77. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.30, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

