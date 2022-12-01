Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 90.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

