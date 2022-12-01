Zilliqa Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.72 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $306.90 million and $23.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,893,563,503 coins and its circulating supply is 13,602,096,350 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
