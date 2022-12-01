Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.49 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $308.92 million and approximately $27.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.98 or 0.06369923 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502217 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.36 or 0.30557109 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,891,635,882 coins and its circulating supply is 13,600,168,729 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
