Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $157,456.25 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,640. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of research firms have issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zillow Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 824,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,188,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 622.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

