ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ZoomerMedia Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$33.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About ZoomerMedia

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.

