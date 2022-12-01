Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-$1.530 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.
Shares of ZS traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.50. 6,081,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,022. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39. Zscaler has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $334.74.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
