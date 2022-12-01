Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $258-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.33 million. Zumiez also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.51 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 1,064,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zumiez by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

